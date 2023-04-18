As Manchester City looks to maintain its challenge on three fronts, there was a welcome addition to training on Tuesday.

England midfielder Phil Foden was back in action, returning from a period on the sidelines after having his appendix removed last month.

Foden, 22, is in his sixth senior season at the Etihad. He's made 36 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 13 goals.

Coming off of a 3-1 victory over Leicester City on the weekend, Pep Guardiola's side is next in action on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie against Bayern Munich, carrying a 3-0 lead on aggregate. On the weekend, the team will travel to Wembley to take on Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final.

City is next in Premier League action on Apr. 26 in what could be a title decider. The club hosts leaders Arsenal, trailing the Gunners by four points with a game in hand.

City is looking to become the first Premier League side to win the league title, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season since Manchester United in 1999.