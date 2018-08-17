MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out for about three months with a knee injury.

The Premier League champions say De Bruyne injured a ligament in his right knee during a training session on Wednesday. The Belgium international does not require surgery.

The injury means he will miss most of the group stage of the Champions League, which starts in September, and two matches for Belgium in the new UEFA Nations League.

City opened its Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, with De Bruyne playing as a second-half substitute because of a curtailed pre-season following the World Cup.

___

More AP Soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer