One of Europe's best young defenders is on his way to the Etihad.

Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City has agreed to a deal with RB Leipzig for Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

EXCLUSIVE: Joško Gvardiol to Man City, here we go! Agreement reached on the fee between City and Leipzig 🔵🇭🇷



🚨 Understand Gvardiol has completed the first part of medical tests today — deal on the verge of being signed.



Gvardiol agreed personal terms one month ago with City.

The 21-year-old Gvardiol has completed the first part of his medical.

A native of Zagreb, Gvardiol spent the past two seasons in the Bundesliga after coming aboard from boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb. He made 42 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig last season.

Internationally, Gvardiol has been capped 21 times by the Croatian senior side and starred at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where Croatia finished in third place.

Gvardiol is set to become City's second Croatian addition this summer with the team having already signed international teammate Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

The transfer for Gvardiol is expected to be one of the largest ever for a defender.