Manchester City made a giant splash in the transfer market on Thursday, bringing Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord back to England from Wolfsburg.

The deal is believed to be worth a club-record £300,000.

The 26-year-old Roord spent two seasons in Germany following a three-year stint in the Women's Super League with Arsenal.

“I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I’m super excited to start here," Roord said. “I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly. There’s a lot of quality in the team, and it’s a young side with plenty of potential which is very important to me. I’ve always thought that the Women’s Super League is very competitive, so playing in England again is like a dream – I feel like I have developed a lot as a player during my time in Germany."

Internationally, Roord has been capped 87 by the Oranje, winning Euro 2017 with the team. Roord is part of the Netherlands squad at this month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.