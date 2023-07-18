Erik ten Hag is nearing the acquisition of a new attacking option.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Manchester United has agreed to personal terms with Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund and have begun talks with Atalanta over his transfer.

Ornstein notes there is a gap in the two clubs' respective valuation of the player. Hojlund has expressed his desire to leave the club with Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be interested in the player.

A native of Copenhagen, the 20-year-old Hojlund joined Atalanta last summer in a €17 million move from Austrian side Sturm Graz. He made 34 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals, including nine in Serie A.

Internationally, Hojlund has scored six goals in six senior appearances for Denmark.

Ornstein states that United has also discussed France striker Randal Kolo Muani with Eintracht.

The arrival of an attacking option would represent the third incoming to Old Trafford this summer. The team has already signed England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and are currently finalizing the transfer of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter.