Alejandro Garnacho is set to be sidelined with injury, the Manchester United winger confirmed on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Madrid native had received his first call-up to the Argentina senior side, but will now miss upcoming friendlies and a series of crucial club matches after coming off injured in the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United," Garnacho wrote on Instagram. "I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my teammates of the Argentinian national team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family. This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery."

Garnacho came on as a 73rd-minute substitute, but was forced to leave himself after a hard challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters. He was later seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

The injury to Garnacho compounds an already difficult situation for manager Erik ten Hag. Garnacho joins Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer as players unavailable due to injury, while Casemiro will be unavailable for the next four domestic games thanks to his second red card of the season. The Brazil midfielder remains available for selection for Thursday's Europa League Round of 16 second leg at Real Betis with United ahead 4-1 on aggregate.

Garnacho joined the United academy in 2020 from Atletico and signed his first pro deal in 2021. He made his senior debut last April in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

This season Garnacho has made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals.

Internationally, Garnacho represented the nation of his birth, Spain, at the under-18 level before representing Argentina, where his mother is from, at the under-20 level. He remains eligible to represent either country at the senior level.