Edwin van der Sar was admitted to hospital with bleeding around his brain, Ajax announced on Friday.

The 52-year-old Manchester United icon is in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.



Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.



Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking… pic.twitter.com/M7jKs5TBB9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 7, 2023

The club says an update will follow when more information is available.

A native of Voorhout, Netherlands, van der Sar had a 21-year pro career from 1990 to 2011 with Ajax, Juventus, Fulham and United. He won four league titles at both Ajax and United and was a Champions League winner with both teams in 1995 and 2008.

Internationally, van der Sar was capped 130 times by the Oranje.

Van der Sar resigned as Ajax's chief executive in late May.