United legend van der Sar in ICU with bleeding around brain
Edwin van der Sar - Getty Images
Published
Edwin van der Sar was admitted to hospital with bleeding around his brain, Ajax announced on Friday.
The 52-year-old Manchester United icon is in stable condition in the intensive care unit.
The club says an update will follow when more information is available.
A native of Voorhout, Netherlands, van der Sar had a 21-year pro career from 1990 to 2011 with Ajax, Juventus, Fulham and United. He won four league titles at both Ajax and United and was a Champions League winner with both teams in 1995 and 2008.
Internationally, van der Sar was capped 130 times by the Oranje.
Van der Sar resigned as Ajax's chief executive in late May.