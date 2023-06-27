Is David De Gea's Manchester United career over?

The Athletic's Guillermo Rai and Dan Sheldon reports that the 32-year-old goalkeeper had signed a new deal with the club only for the Red Devils to back out of the deal.

The Madrid native spent the past 12 seasons at Old Trafford following a move from Atletico and had been earning £375,000 with his contract set to expire on Friday.

A new deal with an even lower wage packet has been offered, but De Gea is weighing his options.

De Gea started all 38 Premier League games for United this past season and won the Golden Glove for most clean sheets, but his assets as a goalkeeper remain incongruent to the style of play favoured by manager Erik ten Hag and he remains prone to costly errors like the one late this past season in a 1-0 loss to West Ham.

De Gea's 545 appearances are seventh-most in club history and his 414 Premier League appearances are seventh-most among goalkeepers all-time.

United has been attached to a move for ten Hag's former 'keeper at Ajax, Nigeria international Andre Onana of Inter.