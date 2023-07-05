Erik ten Hag has identified a familiar face as his first choice for the No. 1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United has placed an opening bid with Inter for goalkeeper Andre Onana, reports The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell and Mario Cortegana.

The offer for the 27-year-old Cameroon international is believed to be in the neighbourhood of £39 million. While Inter is seeking closer to £50 million for the player, it is believed a compromise can be reached.

Onana signed for the Nerazzurri last summer on a free transfer from Ajax, where he played under ten Hag for five years. He made 24 league appearances for Inter last season, posting eight clean sheets.

A product of the Barcelona academy, Onana has been capped 34 times by the Indomitable Lions.

Onana would succeed David de Gea in the Red Devils' net. The former Spain international is now out of contract, but is still in contact with the club about a potential return. Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are also under United contract.

Should Onana arrive, he would mark the second signing of the summer for United who completed the signing of England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on Wednesday.