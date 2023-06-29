Manchester United and Chelsea have a deal for Mason Mount.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the Red Devils are set to sign the England midfielder from the Blues in a deal that could be worth up to £60 million.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount. Deal for 24yo England midfielder worth up to £60m (£55m + £5m adds). Permission given to do medical + finalise personal terms. Now to paperwork stage @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/4Y4YoGfJmT — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 29, 2023

Mount, 24, is headed into the final year of his current contract with the Blues and sought a move to Old Trafford, but the two clubs had previously come to an impasse. After a first bid was rejected, United submitted an improved £55 million bid last week that was also turned down by Chelsea. The Blues were seeking an additional £10 million for their academy graduate, but United had felt the price was too high for a player who can leave on a free transfer next summer.

A native of Portsmouth, Mount has made 129 league appearances over four senior seasons with the Blues, scoring 27 goals. This past season, Mount made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring three times.

Internationally, Mount has been capped 36 times by England.

Transfers between the two clubs are rare with Ray Wilkins, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic having been sold to the Red Devils from Chelsea.

Mount would be United's first signing of the transfer window.