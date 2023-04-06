Could Christian Eriksen's return to action be at hand?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to rule out the Denmark midfielder from his squad that will host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Eriksen, 31, has been out of action since picking up an ankle injury in the Red Devils' Jan. 28 victory over Reading in the FA Cup. He was expected to remain out through April, but returned to training earlier this week.

"We will see," ten Hag said about a potential return against the Toffees. "We see it from day to day. "He is progressing. He is now back only this week in team training [Thursday] and [Friday]. We have two sessions. After that, we will decide if he is back in the squad again."

Signed on a free transfer from Brentford in the summer, Eriksen had starred for the team prior to his injury and was a big part of the club's revival under ten Hag.

Eriksen's potential return will be a welcome one for the Dutchman, who is looking for more offence from his team.

United surged back into the top four on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over the Bees on the 28th goal of the season from Marcus Rashford.

But ten Hag cautions that his team has become too reliant on the 25-year-old England striker to produce offence.

"Yes, it's the truth," ten Hag said when asked if the Red Devils depended too greatly on Rashford. "But we know other players can score, as well. Bruno [Fernandes] can score, as well. We have many more players across the squad who can score."

Rashford has 15 league goals this season, fourth-most in the Premier League behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland (28) and Three Lions teammates Harry Kane (18) of Tottenham Hotspur and Ivan Toney (17) of Brentford. Portugal midfielder Fernandes is second on the team with five.

While Eriksen's return might be on the horizon, United does have a fresh injury concern ahead of the Everton match with England left-back Luke Shaw forced off in the first half on Wednesday with an apparent injury.

The match will also mark the final game of Brazil midfielder Casemiro's four-game ban for picking up a second red card on the