Marcus Rashford's future appears to remain at Old Trafford.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports Manchester United are confident the club is close to signing the England forward to a long-term extension.

The 25-year-old academy product is set to enter into the final year of his existing deal, but the Red Devils are offering a package that will make him one of the club's highest-paid players.

A native Mancunian, Rashford made 56 appearances across all competitions last season and scored 30 goals for the first time in his career, including 17 in the Premier League. Rashford has 76 Premier League goals in 239 appearances across eight seasons.

Internationally, Rashford has been capped 53 times by the Three Lions and scored 16 times, including in Monday's 7-0 victory over North Macedonia in Euro qualifying.

Dawson notes manager Erik ten Hag has made adding to his forward complement is a priority in this transfer window, but the team has been hampered thus far by budgetary restrictions and what they believe to be unrealistic valuations on players of interest. United has been attached to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht in recent weeks.

The teams transfer budget, believed to be up to £150 million, could be supplemented by the sales of players with the teams open to offers for France forward Anthony Martial, Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, England defender Harry Maguire and a trio of loanees from last season in defenders Alex Telles and Eric Bailly and goalkeeper Dean Henderson.