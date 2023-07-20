There is a new No.1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United completed the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Onana reunites with Erik ten Hag, who managed him at Ajax.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way," Onana said. "Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for."

A product of the Barcelona academy, Onana spent last season at Inter following six in Amsterdam. He led the Nerazzurri to the Champions League Final this past June.

“Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality," United technical director John Murtough said in a statement. "Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad. He is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years.”

Internationally, Onana has been capped 34 times by the Indomitable Lions.

Onana inherits the No. 1 shirt from David De Gea, who departed the Red Devils last month after 12 seasons with the club.