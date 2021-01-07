Amad Diallo is coming to Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed on Thursday that the 18-year-old winger has joined the club from Atalanta.

The two clubs had come to an agreement on the player's transfer in October, but Diallo remained on loan with the Serie A side while personal terms and work permits had been sorted out.

The Red Devils say that Diallo will begin training with the team as soon as his visa clears.

"This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game," Diallo said in a statement. "The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Cote d'Ivoire native's potential is exciting.

“It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition," Solskjaer said. "He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come."

Diallo joined the Atalanta academy in 2015 and made his senior debut in a 7-1 home win over Udinese in the fall of 2019, scoring in the match.

He had made two appearances for the club this season, one in the league and one in the Champions League.

United returns to action on the weekend in a third-round FA Cup matchup with Championship side Watford.