1h ago
Man United defender Rojo joins Estudiantes on loan
The Canadian Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo has returned to Argentine club Estudiantes La Plata on loan, both clubs announced Thursday.
The 29-year-old Rojo began his professional career at Estudiantes in 2008. He joined United from Portuguese side Sporting in 2014 but has not been a regular starter in recent seasons.
Estudiantes also recently signed former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano.
