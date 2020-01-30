BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo has returned to Argentine club Estudiantes La Plata on loan, both clubs announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Rojo began his professional career at Estudiantes in 2008. He joined United from Portuguese side Sporting in 2014 but has not been a regular starter in recent seasons.

Estudiantes also recently signed former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano.

