Harry Kane will not be headed to Old Trafford this summer.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson reports Manchester United has ended their interest in the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Kane, 29, is entering the final year of his contract, but United believes a deal for the England captain will be financially unfeasible with both a large transfer fee and wage packet to consider.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has notoriously been unwilling to sell players to United over the years with the sales of both Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick to the Red Devils being both protracted and acrimonious.

United manager Erik ten Hag is set to be disappointed with the development, having considered Kane his top target, but understands the situation.

The Red Devils will now to turn to other striking options with Atalanta's Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht's France forward Randal Kolo Muani considered possibilities. Jackson notes that the team is an admirer of Nigeria hitman Victor Osimhen of Napoli, but believe they could also be priced out of move there, as well.

United is also expected to sign Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount, with whom the Red Devils agreed personal terms late last month, but an opening bid of £40 million for the player has reportedly been rejected by the Blues with the team hoping for closer to £60 million for his services.