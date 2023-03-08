Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defended Bruno Fernandes after he appeared to shove a referee's assistant during the team's 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Ten Hag said the Portugal midfielder is a major reason why a resurgent Red Devils are third in the table.

"He is playing a brilliant season," the Dutchman said. "He has played a big role in us being where we are. Everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well. He is intelligent. I'm really pleased he is our player and he is captain when Harry (Maguire) is not playing."

Ten Hag spoke ahead of the first leg of United's Europa League Round of 16 tie against Real Betis at Old Trafford. Europa League winners in 2017, United is looking to return to the final for the second time in three years.

The Red Devils must "reset and bounce back" from Sunday's humiliation in Thursday's match, ten Hag said.

"We made a mess on Sunday but we are in the same boat," the former Ajax boss said. "We win together and lose together."

Following Thursday's match, United returns to Premier League action on Sunday with a visit from Southampton before a trip to Spain in the return fixture against Betis on March 16.