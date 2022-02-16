The English Football Association charged Manchester United on Wednesday for a failure "to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" following Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

The charge comes from Red Devils players' reaction to a 53rd-minute booking given to Seagulls defender Lewis Dunk. Dunk was pressed in possession just outside of the Brighton area by Anthony Elanga and was forced to haul the Sweden U-21 winger down to stop him from going in alone on goalkeeper Robert Sánchez. Referee Peter Bankes initially showed Dunk a yellow card, which was met with protestations by United.

Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Elanga himself all angrily approached the ref with Fernandes shown a yellow for dissent. The VAR official called down to Bankes to review the foul and upon review Dunk was issued a straight red for taking away a goal-scoring opportunity.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter took no issue with United's conduct.

"I don't blame them," Potter said after the match. "They have to do their bit for their team. You need the referee and VAR to make decisions outside of any external calls."

United has until Monday to respond to the charge.

The Red Devils won the match on goals from Ronaldo and Fernandes and moved past West Ham into fourth place and the final Champions League spot.