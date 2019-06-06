Swansea City and Wales winger Daniel James is undergoing a medical at Manchester United on Thursday ahead of a reported £18 million transfer.

The deal is hoped to be completed ahead of Wales' EURO 2020 qualifier with Croatia on Saturday.

A native of Beverley, England, James made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Swans last season, scoring five times. His pace was put on display against Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round, scoring a highlight-reel goal in which he ran the length of the pitch in order to score.

United is expected to pay £15 million up front and the rest in installments. Because James is a product of the Hull City academy, the Tigers are due five per cent of the transfer fee due to a sell-on clause in his transfer to the Swans in 2016.

James will become the first player brought to Old Trafford by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.