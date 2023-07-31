Watching Manchester City win a treble last season wasn't a pleasant experience, Luke Shaw admitted.

The Manchester United left-back says it's time for his team to rival City's trophy haul in recent years.

"It hurt a lot - a lot," the 28-year-old Shaw said in an interview with the BBC. "All of us as players felt that, especially for me, seeing them come to the England camp. It was really hard to take. We can't let that happen again. It's our time now to start putting a stamp on things and not letting it always be so easy for them because, in the past, it's looked like that. As players, we can't accept that any more."

A native of Kingston upon Thames, Shaw joined United in 2014 from Southampton. In his nine seasons with the club, Shaw has won two League Cups, an FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title. He says that it's not nearly enough for a club with United's history.

"Of course it's not enough," Shaw said. "I know that. The whole club knows that, I think. To be successful we need to be challenging for every trophy and winning competitions. We felt like we could have added another two competitions last season and I think we should have."

Twenty times the English champions, United open their 2023-2024 campaign on August 14 at home to Wolves.