Manchester United will start their Premier League season without one of its key players.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Marcus Rashford is set to undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for two months.

The England forward had dealt with the injury through the latter half of last season and played through it during Euro 2020, but has elected to have the surgery with rest alone not enough to heal it.

Stone notes that the 23-year-old Manchester native must wait until the end of the month for the surgery due to the availability of the particular surgeon.

A product of the United academy, Rashford appeared in all but one Premier League game last season for the Red Devils, scoring 11 times.

Though Rashford played in five games for England during the Euro, he only appeared for a combined 84 minutes. After missing a penalty in England's loss to Italy in the final, Rashford - along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who is set to join United in the coming days - was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse online.

United, runners-up to Manchester City last season, is set to kick off its 2021-2022 campaign against Leeds at Old Trafford on August 14.