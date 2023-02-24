Manchester United could be without their leading scorer as the Red Devils look to win their first trophy since 2017 on Sunday in the League Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley.

Manager Erik ten Hag says the red-hot Marcus Rashford's status is up in the air after the England forward posted a photo on Instagram with a bandaged emoji following his late substitution in Thursday's 2-1 win over Barcelona in Europa League action.

"I don't know," ten Hag said of Rashford's availability. "So, players now are coming in [for training]. We have to do investigations, medical of course. We have to wait for a 100 per-cent diagnosis, so we have to wait."

Rashford, 25, is in the form of his career. In the 18 matches since the restart following the World Cup, the Manchester native has 16 goals in 18 matches and 24 on the season across all competitions for a new career-high.

While Rashford is a doubt, Anthony Martial is unavailable for certain. The oft-injured France striker is out again with a hip injury.

The Red Devils are playing in the League Cup final for the 10th time and first since 2017 when they defeated Southampton 3-2 in the final on two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic. United is a five-time winner of the trophy.

Newcastle is playing in its first League Cup final since 1976 and the Magpies are looking to end a 54-year trophy drought.