Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba faces a spell on the sidelines, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Monday.

The France international will be "out a few weeks" after incurring a thigh injury during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton.

The 27-year-old Pogba left the match in the later stages of the first half and was replaced by Fred.

"It's an injury that will take a few weeks to heal," Solskjaer said to the team's website. "Paul has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks. [So it is] a few weeks definitely."

The Red Devils sit second in the Premier League table, five points adrift of Manchester City, and face a congested schedule over the next several weeks.

On Tuesday, United hosts West Ham in a fifth-round FA Cup before heading to the West Midlands to take on West Brom in Premier League action on Sunday and then heads to Spain for a Europa League Round of 32 matchup with Real Sociedad on Feb. 24

Pogba will miss all of those matchups and is a doubt for the Europa League return leg on Feb. 24.