Manchester United is negotiating the granting of exclusivity to a Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani as a sale of the club moves forward, Reuters reports.

The deal would be worth more than $6 billion, sources tell Reuters, with the new owners assuming all debt.

Should the exclusivity status be granted, United would not be permitted to negotiate with any other bidder during that period. The length of any timeframe remains unknown.

The club is currently controlled by the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazer family patriarch, Malcolm Glazer, who died in 2014, purchased United in a £790 million takeover concluded in 2005.

The other serious bid for the club comes from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire and head of chemical firm INEOS. Ratcliffe's bid would see the Glazers to continue to hold some interest in the Red Devils going forward. Reuters notes that the situation remains fluid and another bid from Ratcliffe could still be considered ahead of the granting of exclusivity.

The eventual sale of the club is expected to come at a world-record price.

The 20-time champions of England, the Red Devils have not won a Premier League title since 2013. The club finished third in the table this past season.