Man United offers Mata new deal
TSN.ca Staff
He might be out of contract, but Juan Mata might not be headed out of Old Trafford.
Manchester United announced on Friday that the 31-year-old Spaniard had been offered a new deal.
A fan favourite, Mata joined United in a £37.1 million transfer in 2014. Since his arrival, Mata has made 218 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 45 times.
With United, Mata has won a League Cup, an FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.
Internationally, the midfielder has been capped 40 times.
The Red Devils also confirmed the departures of centre-back Regan Poole and forward James Wilson, both of whom were on loan last season with Newport County and Aberdeen, respectively.