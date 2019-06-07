He might be out of contract, but Juan Mata might not be headed out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United announced on Friday that the 31-year-old Spaniard had been offered a new deal.

A fan favourite, Mata joined United in a £37.1 million transfer in 2014. Since his arrival, Mata has made 218 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 45 times.

With United, Mata has won a League Cup, an FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.

Internationally, the midfielder has been capped 40 times.

The Red Devils also confirmed the departures of centre-back Regan Poole and forward James Wilson, both of whom were on loan last season with Newport County and Aberdeen, respectively.