Manchester United will be without the services of Raphael Varane for the next month, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old France defender picked up a hamstring injury during the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Starting the match with a back five, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reverted to a back four when Varane went off in the 38th minute and was replaced by forward Mason Greenwood.

Varane, in his first season at Old Trafford after a decade at Real Madrid, had just returned from a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury during the team's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.

In the six matches this season Varane has missed, United has conceded 14 goals in his absence.

The injury will keep Varane out of league matches with Manchester City, on Saturday, and Watford, following the international break, and a Champions League match at Villarreal on Nov. 23. He will likely also miss a pair of key league fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal.

United currently sits fifth in the table, eight points back of leaders Chelsea.