It's a blast from the past at Manchester United.

The Red Devils announced the signing of Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans to a short-term deal on Tuesday. The deal will allow the 35-year-old Evans to participate in the team's preseason matches in Scotland and the United States.

A native of Belfast, Evans is a product of the United academy and made his senior team debut for the club in 2007. Evans would go on to make 198 appearances for the club over nine seasons, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the 2008 Champions League title.

After leaving the Red Devils, Evans spent three seasons at West Brom before a five-year stint with the Foxes that ended with their relegation last season. Evans's 356 Premier League appearances are fourth-most among active players.

Internationally, Evans has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland and has appeared at a pair of Euros.