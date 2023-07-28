Manchester United have rejected a bid for England centre-back Harry Maguire from West Ham, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the offer for the Red Devils' former captain was for £20 million.

🚨 EXCL: Manchester United reject £20m offer from West Ham to sign Harry Maguire permanently. David Moyes keen on England centre-back but unlikely #WHUFC will push again amid feeling 30yo wants to fight for #MUFC place + salary also an issue @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/M8zeee4AmI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 28, 2023

West Ham had previously made a loan offer for the 30-year-old Maguire.

A native of Sheffield, Maguire signed for United in a world-record £80 million transfer for a defender from Leicester in 2019. Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under manager Erik ten Hag with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice central defensive pairing and Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, playing out of position, ahead of him on the depth chart.

Maguire appeared in only 16 Premier League games last season.

He was stripped of the captaincy that he held since the departure of Ashley Young in 2020. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes was handed the armband in his stead.

United opens its 2023-2024 campaign on August 14 with a visit from Wolves.