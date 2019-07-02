Manchester United is turning to the East Midlands in an attempt to further bolster its defence.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that Red Devils have submitted a £70 million bid to Leicester City for the services of England centre-back Harry Maguire.

While he has not submitted a transfer request, Stone notes that Leicester understands that the 26-year-old Maguire would welcome a new challenge.

A native of Sheffield, Maguire has spent the last two seasons at Leicester following a £12 million move from Hull City.

Maguire made 32 appearances for the Foxes last season across all competitions, scoring three times.

Internationally, Maguire has been capped 20 times by the Three Lions and appeared in all of their 2018 World Cup matches.

If completed, the Maguire transfer would mark the second major addition to the Old Trafford defensive corps this offseason. United signed England full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace last week in a £50 million transfer.