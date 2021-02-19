Edinson Cavani believed he still had a lot left in the tank at 34 and has shown that in his first season at Manchester United.

Now the club is set to open up extension talks with the Uruguay striker, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday.

"I can only say Edinson has done well for us, I've been impressed with him and he's gelled really well with the group," Solskjaer said ahead of Newcastle's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday. "We'll sit down with him and speak with him in the near future, of course, to see his plans and our plans. You always speak to your players and with his contract situation, we're very pleased with what he's done."

Signed as a free agent in October after having departed Paris Saint-Germain in the spring, Cavani has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for the Red Devils. His contract was for one season with a club option for a second and his stay at United looks increasingly likely to continue.

His availability for Sunday's game, however, is uncertain. Cavani missed out on United's 4-0 thrashing of Real Sociedad on Thursday with a "muscle injury" picked up in training last weekend.

Midfielders Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also questionable for Sunday, while Paul Pogba will continue his spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

United sits second in the Premier League, ahead of Leicester City on goal differential and 10 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.