Manchester United has locked up one of its own.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Red Devils have signed England forward Marcus Rashford to a new deal through 2028.

Marcus Rashford has signed new deal at Manchester United. It’s all sealed and delivered — club statement soon 🚨🔴



Verbal agreement reached one month ago, as revealed. It’s now all signed and completed. 🔒



Contract valid until June 2028, five year deal.



Confirmed. ✔️

A product of the United academy, the 25-year-old Rashford is coming off of the best season of his career. Rashford scored 30 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions in 2022-2023, including 17 in the Premier League.

Rashford made his senior debut in 2016 and has scored 76 goals in 239 league appearances over eight seasons. In his time at United, Rashford has won a League Cup, FA Cup and the 2017 Europa League title.

Internationally, Rashford has been capped 53 times by the Three Lions and has scored 16 goals.

United open up their 2023-2024 Premier League season on Aug. 14 at home to Wolves.