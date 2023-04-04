Manchester United announced a new contract for Luke Shaw on Tuesday.

The four-year extension takes the 27-year-old England left-back through 2027.

Shaw has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season for the club.

"Nine years ago I signed for this amazing club and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay," Shaw said in a statement. "I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this. "We're at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more. There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that."

A native of Kingston upon Thames, Shaw is a product of the Southampton academy and made his senior debut in 2012. After two seasons in the Premier League with Saints, he signed for United in 2014 in a £30 million transfer that made him the world's most expensive teenager at the time.

In nine seasons, Shaw has made 171 appearances for the team, scoring three times.

With the Red Devils, Shaw has won the 2017 Europa League title and the 2023 League Cup.

Internationally, Shaw has been capped 29 times, appearing at a pair of World Cups and at Euro 2020.