Manitoba escapes with win over Nunavut at Scotties

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Manitoba's Kerri Einarson escaped with a 6-4 victory over Nunavut's Lori Eddy at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday.

Eddy gave up a steal of two in the ninth end and Einarson ran her out of rocks in the 10th to avoid a massive upset. Einarson is second in the Canadian rankings while Eddy holds the No. 134 position.

In other early games, Alberta's Laura Walker defeated Quebec's Noemie Verreault 8-3 and Team Wild Card's Jennifer Jones dumped Yukon's Hailey Birnie 10-1.

Ontario's Rachel Homan posted a 10-5 win over Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Two more draws are scheduled for later Sunday at Mosaic Place. Round-robin pool play continues through Wednesday evening.

Championship pool play begins Thursday and the Page Playoffs kick off Saturday. The semifinal and final are scheduled for Feb. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.