Manitoba's McEwen hands Nova Scotia's Flemming his first loss at the Brier

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Manitoba's Mike McEwen defeated Paul Flemming 7-4 on Tuesday morning to hand the Nova Scotia skip his first loss at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen stole two points in the sixth end and made a hit for three in the eighth to put the game away. Both teams are 3-1 after 10 draws of round-robin play at the Enmax Centre.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs improved to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Quebec's Michael Fournier posted a 9-4 win over Nunavut's Peter Mackey and Wild Card Three's Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Brent Pierce of British Columbia 9-4.

Brad Gushue's Wild Card One team is the only unbeaten rink in the Pool B standings at 4-0.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day. Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.