WINNIPEG - Josh Leivo thought he scored a game-winning goal 38 seconds into overtime for the Chicago Wolves, but it got overturned, eventually leading to the game heading into a shootout where the Manitoba Moose came away with a 4-3 win Sunday in the American Hockey League.

Leivo had an opportunity to put the Wolves ahead in the shootout, but he missed his attempt.

Chicago (30-10-8) had an early 3-1 advantage after the first period, but the Moose (27-17-3) stormed back in the second period with goals from Bobby Lynch and Evan Polei.

Manitoba netminder Arvid Holm made 24 saves in the win and stopped all shots he faced in the shootout but one.

The defeat was the Wolves' fifth in their last 10 games. Chicago still owns the best record in the league with 68 points on the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2022.