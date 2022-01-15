GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Todd Burgess and Luke Johnson scored in the shootout to lead the Manitoba Moose past the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 in the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Leon Gawanke scored in the third period for Manitoba (20-9-2-1) on an assist from Johnson. Arvid Holm stopped 27-of-28 shots.

Taro Hirose, on the power play, scored the lone goal for the Griffins (14-11-4-2) while goalie Calvin Pickard was beaten once on 25 shots.

Hirose put Grand Rapids ahead 1-0 at 4:55 of the third period before Gawanke replied for the Moose at 9:10.

The Moose have points in their last seven games (5-0-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.