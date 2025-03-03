KELOWNA, B.C. - Manitoba's Reid Carruthers defeated New Brunswick's James Grattan 6-4 to keep his perfect record intact at the Montana's Brier.

Carruthers improved to 4-0 in round-robin play. Defending champion Brad Gushue (3-0), who was idle for the early draw, is the only other unbeaten skip in Pool A.

Northern Ontario's John Epping made a game-winning runback for an 8-7 win over Manitoba's Matt Dunstone. Both teams are 3-1.

Alberta's Kevin Koe beat British Columbia's Cameron de Jong 8-5 and Newfoundland and Labrador's Ty Dilello topped Nunavut's Shane Latimer 10-6.

The two unbeaten skips in Pool B, Mike McEwen of Saskatchewan (3-0) and Alberta's Brad Jacobs (2-0), were idle.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Prospera Place. Round-robin play continues through Thursday night and the final is set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.