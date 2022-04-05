Manuel Margot is sticking around in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed the 27-year-old outfielder to a two-year, $19 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Manuel Margot and #Rays agree a contract extensión for 2-years, $19 millions, per @TenchyRodNYC. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 5, 2022

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Margot was set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Margot is set to embark on his seventh big league season and third with the Rays. In 125 games last season, Margot batted .254 with 10 home runs, 57 runs batted in and an OPS of .696.

Margot, who played the first four seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres, is playing in 2022 on a one-year, $5.6 million deal.