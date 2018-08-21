Johnny Manziel was absent from practice for the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday as he continues to deal with a concussion.

#AlsMtl QBs arriving at practice: Pipken, Shiltz, Apodaca. No Manziel. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 21, 2018

A team spokesman would not confirm that he remains under concussion protocol.

The team has only two practices this week so it appears unlikely that Manziel will play Friday night against the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

Manziel has not been on the field since the Alouettes' Week 9 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He took a massive hit at the goal line in the third quarter of that game but finished the contest.

The 25-year-old began to show concussion symptoms in the following days and was placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday. He did not dress in the team's 40-24 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday, though TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Manziel's baseline test numbers returned to normal, pre-injury levels on Friday.

"(I'm dealing with) some headaches and what I’ve kind of been told looks like a delayed onset concussion, I guess," Manziel said last Thursday on his Barstool Sports podcast ComeBackSZN. "That’s what I’m dealing with; some problems with my head a little bit."

Antonio Pipkin made his first career start for the Alouettes on Saturday, completing 14 of 25 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Manziel, acquired last month from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, has completed 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions through two starts with the Alouettes.