Manziel admits he missed a few plays but happy with overall showing

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel put his arm and legs on display in his CFL preseason debut against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

After entering the game late in the second quarter, Manziel completed the first three passes he threw for 28 yards before the Ticats turned the ball over on downs.

The former Heisman Trophy winner completed nine of the 11 passes he attempted for 80 yards while scrambling in and out of the pocket, he also ran for 10 yards on two attempts.

Manziel was removed from the game in the fourth quarter.