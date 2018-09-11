44m ago
Manziel misses second practice with flu
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel missed his second straight practice with a stomach flu Tuesday. He is seeing a doctor today to deal with the issue.
Manziel also missed Monday's practice after taking second team reps with the Als on Sunday when they returned to practice from their bye week.
Antonio Pipkin remains the team's starter after leading the team to two straight wins.
Manziel has played in two games for the Alouettes, completing 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.