Johnny Manziel says he’s past his disastrous debut and adds that his teammates are, too.

Manziel threw four interceptions – all of them in the first half – as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats steamrolled the Montreal Alouettes 50-11 at home last Friday. Manziel finished 11-20 for 104 yards passing and four yards rushing before giving way to backup Vernon Adams Jr. in the fourth quarter.

“It was an extremely humbling experience. It wasn’t our day and it didn’t go our way. I’m past it. You know for the first 24 hours it’s a tough pill to swallow and then it’s what can you do about it?” Manziel said Tuesday after taking first-team reps.

“I feel that this team has faith in me, you know I hope they continue to have faith. It’s not easy. You sit there and you watch your quarterback throw four picks in a game, especially with all the hype and all the buzz and everything that was surrounding everything, but it is what it is. You flush it, move on, and I’ve had a great relationship with these guys this week coming back from it.”

While criticizing his own play, Manziel gave credit to his former team for forcing the Als into turnovers.

“I think they did a lot of good things defensively and schematically that put us in positions to make some mistakes. You know, I think we hurt ourselves a couple times and I think we made some inexcusable throws and we missed some things,” he said.

“I stood in front of those guys after the game and I put a lot of that on myself. I take pride in what I put on film. I take pride in the way I play the game and it wasn’t a good day so the only thing I can do is flush it and move forward and keep going.”

Head coach Mike Sherman said the whole team needs to move forward from Week 8, not just the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“What happened Friday happened to our team, it didn’t happen just to him. I mean, Friday’s debacle was on a lot of fronts, not just our quarterback, so the whole team has to move forward from Friday.” Sherman said Tuesday.

Montreal will meet the Ticats once again in Week 21, this time paying a visit to Tim Hortons Field. By then, Manziel and the rest of the Alouettes hope to be clicking better than they were last week.

“Hamilton was having fun the other night. They were running up and down the field, they were having a blast. They’re in sync. They’ve been together for a while but we’re going to get there and we’re going to be smiling and we’re going to be having some fun. You just have to go through some stuff to get there," Manziel said.

The Alouettes will take on the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 9, where Manziel is once again expected to get the start.