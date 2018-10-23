Manziel ok with not getting Hail Mary attempt: Don't have a track record like Rodgers

Johnny Manziel is running the first team offence at Montreal Alouettes practice Tuesday.

Backup Antonio Pipkin took first reps in the first drill, but Manziel was back in his regular spot atop the depth chart for the start of team work.

After Pipkin replaced Manziel for the last play of the Alouettes' 26-22 loss to the Toronto Argonauts Saturday, a Hail Mary attempt that resulted in a sack, head coach Mike Sherman said he would evaluate the position.

Prior to getting pulled for the final play, Manziel was 23-30 for 220 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Argos. In six games this season, the former Heisman trophy winner and NFLer is 95 for 146 for 1,092 yards, three touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also has 177 rushing yards.

Pipkin took over the starting job from Manziel for a time earlier this season after Manziel suffered a concussion. The 23-year-old is 65 for 106 for 857 yards, one touchdown, and eight interceptions.