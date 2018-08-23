Manziel progressing, not expected to practice until next week at the earliest

Johnny Manziel took part in walk through with the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, signaling the quarterback has progressed to the next step in his concussion protocol.

Manziel missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday as head coach Mike Sherman said he had not yet been cleared for outdoor practices.

The Alouettes will take on the Toronto Argonauts on Friday but Manziel will not dress for that contest. According to TSN's John Lu, Manziel was the fourth quarterback on the Alouettes depth chart during the walkthrough, behind Pipken, Shiltz and Austin Apodaca, but remains inactive due to his injury.

Antonio Pipkin is expected to make his second straight start Friday with Matthew Shiltz serving as the team's backup. Pipkin made his first career start for the Alouettes on Saturday, completing 14 of 25 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Manziel had not been on the field since the Alouettes' Week 9 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He took a massive hit at the goal line in the third quarter of that game but finished the contest.

The 25-year-old began to show concussion symptoms in the following days and was placed in the concussion protocol last Wednesday. He did not dress in the team's 40-24 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday, though TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Manziel's baseline test numbers returned to normal, pre-injury levels on Friday.