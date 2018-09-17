Johnny Manziel is taking the first reps at quarterback at Montreal Alouettes practice.

TSN's John Lu reported Manziel took first reps at running back handoffs, the team's usual first offensive drill in every practice.

Manziel may be replacing Antonio Pipkin atop the team's depth chart at quarterback after Pipkin struggled in the Als' loss to the BC Lions Friday.

After starting two games for the Als, Manziel was replaced by Pipkin when he was concussed in Week 9 against the Ottawa Redblacks. Pipkin led the Als to two straight wins at one point but finished 11 for 22 for 95 yards and four interceptions in the team's 32-14 loss to the Lions Friday.

Late last week Manziel told reporters he hoped the Alouettes hadn't lost faith in him.

Manziel is 27 for 46 for 272 yards and no touchdowns to four interceptions so far this season for Montreal.

In other Als QB news, Vernon Adams returned to practice for the team.