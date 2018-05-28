Recently acquired quarterback Johnny Manziel will make his CFL debut this Friday.

Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones said Monday that the Manziel will take second-team reps after starter Jeremiah Masoli when the team takes on the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field in pre-season action.

June Jones doesn’t strategize for preseason games; he has certain things he wants to see from his players. June and Johnny Manziel will assess how much of #Ticats playbook Manziel is comfortable with and Manziel will execute that. But Manziel will play Friday. How much? TBD #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) May 28, 2018

Despite the fact that Manziel has only been with the Tiger-Cats for just a little over a week after signing with his contract on May 19, TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor noted at practice last week that Manziel was starting find his footing on the field with the team.

Prior to signing with the Hamilton, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner played in two games last month in the recently started up Spring League in Texas. Prior to this year, Manziel last played professional football with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns during the 2015 season.

Aside from Masoli, Manziel is also competing against fellow Tiger-Cats quarterbacks Vernon Adams Jr., Dane Evans and Bryant Moniz.

Friday's game between the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts can be seen at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 and TSN5.