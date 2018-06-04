Manziel to play Saturday as Ticats wrap up pre-season on TSN

Manziel still getting up to speed with CFL game

Hamilton Tiger-Cats starter Jeremiah Masoli will not start the team's second and final pre-season game against the Montreal Alouettes Saturday.

June Jones says Jeremiah Masoli will not play Saturday in Montreal for #Ticats final preseason game. But coach hasn’t named a starter either. Says Johnny Manziel Vernon Adams Jr, Bryant Moniz will play #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 4, 2018

Ticats head coach June Jones made the announcement Monday and while he didn't name a starter in Masoli's place, he said that Johnny Manziel, Vernon Adams, and Bryant Moniz will all play behind centre.

Catch the game LIVE on TSN1, TSN5 and on TSN GO at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Manziel was impressive in his CFL debut during the Ticats' pre-season opener against the Toronto Argonauts, finishing 9-11 for 80 yards while adding another 10 yards rushing.

Masoli started the game and went 8-13 for 115 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions as the Tiger-Cats fell 36-18 to the Toronto Argonauts.

Hamilton will begin the regular season on June 16 against the Calgary Stampeders.