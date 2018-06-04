4h ago
Manziel to play Saturday as Ticats wrap up pre-season on TSN
TSN.ca Staff
Manziel still getting up to speed with CFL game
Hamilton Tiger-Cats starter Jeremiah Masoli will not start the team's second and final pre-season game against the Montreal Alouettes Saturday.
Ticats head coach June Jones made the announcement Monday and while he didn't name a starter in Masoli's place, he said that Johnny Manziel, Vernon Adams, and Bryant Moniz will all play behind centre.
Catch the game LIVE on TSN1, TSN5 and on TSN GO at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Manziel was impressive in his CFL debut during the Ticats' pre-season opener against the Toronto Argonauts, finishing 9-11 for 80 yards while adding another 10 yards rushing.
Masoli started the game and went 8-13 for 115 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions as the Tiger-Cats fell 36-18 to the Toronto Argonauts.
Hamilton will begin the regular season on June 16 against the Calgary Stampeders.