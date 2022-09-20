2h ago
Maple Leafs D Liljegren to miss training camp with injury
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Timothy Liljegren for training camp as it was revealed on Tuesday the 23-year-old has been sidelined with an injury, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.
TSN.ca Staff
Johnston says the team won't comment on the injury on Tuesday, but will provide more details when camp opens on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old scored five goals and added 18 assists over 61 games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, his first full season in the NHL. Liljegren appeared in two playoff games.
The Leafs selected Liljegren with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and has played in 74 games over three seasons.
Liljegren, a native of Sweden, signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs this off-season.