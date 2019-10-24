Maple Leafs focus on fixing their game ‘in the D-zone’ After costly breakdowns in their own end in the first 11 games of their 2019-20 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs work on improving their defensive zone play, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

It's been a hectic first month for the Maple Leafs with 11 games in the first 21 days, including three sets of back-to-back sets. The results have been underwhelming so far with just five wins and frustration is starting to build. So, a full day off on Wednesday was a welcome opportunity to refresh.

"It's nice," said centre Auston Matthews. "Just getting your mind off of hockey."

What did he do?

"Chill," he said with a smile. "Yeah, just chill ... Put on a nice show, go for a walk, go for dinner, the day is yours."

On Tuesday night, Matthews seemed stressed as he called out himself and his team for a lacklustre start to a season full of big expectations.

Matthews and fellow 22-year-old Mitch Marner are facing pressure to help turn the tide. Both are starting rich new contracts this season while wearing a letter on their sweaters for the first time in the NHL.

Matthews: 'It's just not good enough...I need to be better, all of us need to be better' The Leafs lost in Boston on Tuesday falling under .500 for the season (5-4-2). "It’s just not good enough," said Auston Matthews. "We need to be better and I think it comes from the leadership group. I need to be better. All of us need to be better. We just need to look each other in the eye and hold each other accountable." A lack of discipline remains a big issue. "It’s just been the same thing kind of over and over for us," Matthews said.

"As leaders we have to step up," said Marner after Thursday's practice, "start leading more on the ice and making people follow along."

Matthews (eight goals, three assists) and Marner (three goals, nine assists) are both producing on the scoresheet, but have also been involved in breakdowns in their own end.

Where can they improve?

"Right now, definitely defensively," Marner said. "Just trying to keep people out (of the) middle."

"Just defensively and all areas," Matthews said. "I mean, obviously, I want to put the puck in the back of the net, create on offence, but it starts in the D-zone and I think that's an area that we've been trying to work on lately and especially today so I’ve got to be better in that area moving forward."

With captain John Tavares sidelined, Matthews and Marner have been getting the rare chance to play together on the same line, something they both have wanted. But it hasn't gone smoothly and on Tuesday in Boston their line was dominated by the trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

"I thought the other night was a real good opportunity for them," said coach Mike Babcock. "At the end, it’s so simple, you just look at the guy across from you and you got to out-will them, that's what a playoff series is about, that's when you get the No. 1 match-up, play against the best D. In the end, you got to generate more offence than them and the way you do that normally is you're outstanding defensively, because if you're not you spend all the time in your own zone and that gets frustrating, and gets old."

Considering it's still October, the swing in emotions around the young stars has been notable. On Saturday night, the dressing room was jubilant following a 4-3 overtime win in Toronto against the Bruins even though the Leafs allowed 46 shots and blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2. Matthews suggested it could be a "statement game."

"Kind of a point in our year where we want to get going," said Morgan Rielly, "and I think we answered the bell."

But on Monday night, a parade to the penalty box cost the Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets and then Tuesday's game never felt as close as the 4-2 final score indicated.

"These are battle scars you go through," said Babcock. "Boston played us and they went home and they would have said, 'Oh, we'll see what happens next time,' kind of like kids in a playground, it's the same principle."

Tavares, 29, and Jake Muzzin, 30, have a bunch of those battle scars and it was interesting to hear how they described the first few weeks of the new season.

"It's very early in the year," said Tavares, "and we have a heck of a hockey team and we just got to stay the course, continue to push forward, keep coming together and continue to work on things. Things don't just change overnight … we know we got a lot better hockey ahead of us and just got to stay with it, continue to be positive whether things are going well or things aren't going well, same mindset, same attitude and have that relentless mentality."

Matthews: 'We're a family here, but sometimes you've got to yell at your family' Auston Matthews was critical of his own play after Tuesday's loss to the Bruins. After Thursday's practice, Matthews elaborated on how he wants to be better in all areas of the ice. Matthews also discuss the importance of holding each other accountable.

In conversation with a group of reporters, including TSN's Kristen Shilton, Muzzin, the only Stanley Cup champion on the roster, expressed surprise that there was so much angst in the market so early in the year.

Jake Muzzin said he's not getting frustrated: "Maybe sometimes it takes a little longer than everyone's expecting it to; like just, boom, it happens. When you have new faces, playing new systems, sometimes there's miscues and stuff so we're working it out, we'll be alright." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 24, 2019

Jake Muzzin, experiencing his first taste of Leaf Nation backlash to the club's sluggish start "Every team goes through it. We're having some talks, but let's not go frickin' crazy here". — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) October 24, 2019

---

During the first run through of the last drill of Thursday's practice, Marner collided with Muzzin and was in clear discomfort. He didn't take another rep while teammates came over to talk with him. After Babcock whistled the session to a close, Marner went to the bench to speak with assistant athletic therapist Jon Geller before leaving the ice. He will usually stay out a bit longer to do some skills work.

What happened?

"I don't know, just hit Muzzy, nothing crazy," Marner said while insisting he'll be fine to play tomorrow.

Another health concern involves Rielly, who didn't take part in practice. The defenceman also sat out Sunday's on-ice workout so that's two straight practices he missed.

"I asked him if he's taking another day to himself," said Babcock with a smile, "but, 'No.' Mo's a guy who wants to practise and play and be around, a real leader for us, and he'll be available."

Rielly is averaging 25 minutes of ice time per game, which is up from 23:07 last season.

Leafs Ice Chips: Marner insists he's OK after awkward collision After being involved in an awkward collision with Jake Muzzin, Mitch Marner was forced to leave Maple Leafs practice early. Marner insisted he was ''OK'' and will be good to go Friday against the Sharks. Mark Masters has more on Marner and also looks at Morgan Rielly missing a second straight practice.

Tavares made an appearance on the ice at practice Thursday, but it was only a brief cameo. He skated across the pad to get to another pad to continue some individual skills work. The centre broke his finger on Oct. 16 and is out at least two weeks. Tavares will get an updated image on his right index finger in the next few days, which will give a clearer indication of the timeline for his return.

"The positive for me, that I’ve really tried to take, is it doesn’t really limit my ability to do everything but shoot a puck and handle the puck," he said. "Using some really light pucks out there right now so I’m really able to stay in shape and work on some things individually that you don’t get to work on in season so just try and (focus) on those positives and really be able to be on top of my fitness and conditioning so when I am healthy and good to play I’m going to be ready to go and try to be back at a very high level."

Tavares urges teammates to stay positive; expects to get update on finger soon John Tavares talks about why he wants his teammates to remain positive and continue to work to be better every day. Tavares also says he expects to get an update on his broken finger over the next few days.

---

Lines at Thursday's practice:

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Marner

Moore - Spezza - Kapanen

Timashov - Shore - Gauthier

Petan, Hyman

Defencemen

Muzzin - Barrie

Dermott^ - Ceci

Gravel - Holl

Marincin

Goaltenders

Andersen

Hutchinson

Power-play units at Thursday's practice:

Muzzin^

Marner - Nylander - Matthews

Johnsson

Barrie

Kapanen - Kerfoot - Spezza

Moore

^ Placeholders for Rielly