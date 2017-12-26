Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

For Johnny Bower, age was just a number.

At 15, Bower lied about his age to fight for the Army in World War II. Only a sudden respiratory infection kept him from being part of an invasion of Normandy in 1942.

“I guess if I’d gone, I probably would have lost my life,” Bower said later. “Most of my friends did.”

When Bower returned to Canada in 1943, no number or no thing would keep him from achieving his dream of winning the Stanley Cup - not even the acute arthritis that caused his discharge from the Armed Forces.

It didn’t matter that there were just six jobs for goaltenders in the Original Six days, since teams didn’t carry a backup. And it didn’t matter to Bower that he waited essentially an entire career, some 13 years in the minors, to finally get his shot at age 34 with the Maple Leafs in 1958.

Bower would battle through seemingly anything. Standing in front of pucks in the National Hockey League was no cakewalk, not in those days without a helmet, but it was all he ever wanted.

“I used to think I’d never hold a goal stick again,” Bower once said of his arthritis. “When I was with the Leafs, I’d finish a game and my stick hand would be locked right up like a claw. Some nights, it was so stiff and sore, it’d take me an hour to get it open and working.”

Bower was a throwback, a true gentleman who never sought fame but wore it in Toronto with such grace and humility that he touched nearly every person he met.

The hockey world lost an original character on Tuesday. Bower, the Maple Leafs legend born as John Kiszkan in Prince Albert, Sask., passed away after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was 93.

“He was never loud, yet one was always aware of his presence,” said Bridget Button, mother to TSN’s Craig Button and long-time secretary to Maple Leafs GM Punch Imlach. “He was kind, non-complaining, taking it all in stride. A pleasant gentleman - and our ‘old’ guy knew how to stop a puck.”

Bower kept the hockey world guessing his age throughout his career, backstopping the Maple Leafs to their four most recent Stanley Cups - including a shutout of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final at age 42.

It’s how Bower got his nickname “The China Wall,” because his teammates referred to him as the ancient artifact from another civilization.

Finally, upon retiring in 1969 at age 45 and still the oldest goaltender to ever play in the NHL, he revealed his date of birth as Nov. 8, 1924.

“You’re never too old to play,” Bower told reporters that day, with a twinkle in his eye.

To Bower, it was just a number.

“By wanting to be the best so badly, he overrode the aging process,” Maple Leafs GM Punch Imlach once said of Bower.

No matter the age, Bower put up numbers in net. According to NHL.com, which recently updated its statistical database with records from every game ever played, Bower is tied for the highest career save percentage (.922) in league history, alongside Dominik Hasek and Tuukka Rask, among goaltenders with 300 games played.

Bower was a first-team NHL All-Star in 1961, played in five All-Star games, won two Vezina Trophies for best goals against-average, and also led the Cleveland Barons to three Calder Cups in the AHL along the way. Bower remains the AHL’s all-time wins leader with 359 victories.

He was ranked No. 87 on The Hockey News’ Top 100 NHL Players of all-time and was feted by Leafs fans on Jan. 1, 2017 at the Centennial Classic as part of the first group of players named to the 100 Greatest Players in league history. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976, his No. 1 retired by the Leafs, shared with Turk Broda.

“Johnny was beloved by so many for much more than his Hall of Fame credentials as a player. It was his generosity of spirit, kindness and passion for people that made him a legend at life,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. “There may not be a more loved Toronto Maple Leaf nor a former player who loved them as much back.”

Bower joined the Maple Leafs’ front office in hockey operations in 1970, where he worked for another two decades, before becoming a team ambassador.

Bower holds the Maple Leafs record for community appearances by an alumnus.

“You’d hard pressed to find somebody that was a more dedicated athlete than him,” former Maple Leafs GM Jim Gregory told TSN. “And as good as an athlete as he was, he was an even better person. He put everyone ahead of himself. Just an amazing person. He sees you and he just makes you feel like you’re so very important to him, even if you don’t know him. If it wasn’t him, it wasn’t real.”

Gregory hired Bower in 1970 after his playing days.

“When you gave him an assignment, you never had to worry whether it was going to get done,” Gregory said. “You would never get a sour look even if you asked him to go to hell and back.”

In many ways, Bower was “Mr. Maple Leaf.” Bower adored being associated with the Blue and White.

“There are several fantastic players you could give that title to,” Gregory said. “But I’d have a hard time arguing with that if you were to give it to him.”

Bower’s reach spanned generations, touching generations of current players who didn’t grow up with their fathers or grandfathers raving about his play. He was a special presence at Air Canada Centre, even well into his 90s.

Toronto Marlies netminder Garret Sparks relayed a story on Twitter after Bower’s passing of their connection that spoke volumes. Bower once met Sparks at a junior game in Owen Sound, Ont., and Sparks mentioned he was a Maple Leafs draft pick.

“I could see the excitement he had in his eyes for me, the love he had for this team and its fans, and the gratitude he had for the game and the opportunities it afforded him,” Sparks wrote. “I will never forget that encounter, the night a true legend made me believe that me, some kid from Chicago, could be part of the future ... The impact you left on me pales in comparison to the impact you left on this position, this game, and this organization. Nobody meant more and there will never be another.”

Social media was filled with similar testimonies of Bower’s character, a man who met thousands but left nobody feeling like just a number. There was but one Johnny Bower.

Mr. Bower left behind his wife of 69 years, Nancy, as well as three children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services are pending, and details of a public memorial will be shared at a later date.

